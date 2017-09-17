Wesley Bryan races to BMW finish in Tour-record pace

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Wesley Bryan’s PGA Tour season is now over, but he definitely went out in style.

Bryan shot 2-under 69 Sunday at the BMW Championship. But most impressive was that he completed his trip around Conway Farms in an hour, 29 minutes.

With Danny Lee withdrawing earlier in the week, that meant the player in 69th in Rounds 3 and 4 would go out as a single. Bryan ended 54 holes at 6 over, meaning he would play solo on Sunday.

Kevin Na holds the unofficial record for fastest round on the PGA Tour, when he played 18 holes at the 2016 Tour Championship in an hour, 59 minutes. (The Tour doesn’t keep official records in that stat, though.)

Challenge accepted. And completed.

Bryan’s final-round tally: three birdies, 14 pars and just one bogey … all in under 90 minutes.

Blink and you might miss it.@wesleybryangolf's final round at the @BMWchamps was crazy fast. 🏃💨 pic.twitter.com/SqUBqChL8B — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 17, 2017

1 hour 29 min 🏃💨 — Wesley Bryan (@wesleybryangolf) September 17, 2017

Now if you’re wondering why Bryan didn’t take his time, remember this: Bryan started his day 25 shots behind leader Marc Leishman. And he needed a near impossibly low number to get into the Tour Championship. (Bryan started the week in 37th position in points, so he would’ve needed to climb from 69th to somewhere around the top 15 to have a chance to move inside the top 30.)

When you play 18 holes in under 90 minutes … pic.twitter.com/8MVZoeUonk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 17, 2017

That record-breaking performance deserves some serious Taco Bell (Bryan’s sponsor).