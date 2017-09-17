Winner's Bag: Marc Leishman, BMW Championship

The clubs Marc Leishman used to win the 2017 BMW Championship:
DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution II shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway GBB Epic (15 degrees), Steelhead XR (21 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC Tour Spec 9.2 X shafts
IRONS: Callaway Apex UT (3), Apex Pro 16 (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 130 X shafts
WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (54 degrees); Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (58 degrees), with Nippon Modus N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 130 X shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Versa #1W Black
BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X
