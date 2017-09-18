Arkansas wins Mason Rudolph with record-tying 41-under score

Final leaderboard

• • •

Arkansas put on a record performance in Tennessee, and needed it to hold on for a victory against a strong field.

The Razorbacks were double digits under par for the third straight day at Vanderbilt Legends Club, closing in a 15-under 273 to double its overnight margin to six and win the Mason Rudolph Championship.

It was a 41-under 823 total for the full 54 holes for the Razorbacks, tying an NCAA record set by Pepperdine at the 2008 Las Vegas Collegiate Showdown.

NCAA record-tying performance for @RazorbackWGolf for 54-hole tournament. Arkansas 41-under 823 matches Pepperdine's 2008 total in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/A7aFoGlL4G — Lance Ringler (@GolfweekRingler) September 17, 2017

Quite the season opener for Arkansas, Golfweek‘s preseason No. 8.

“This was a great field to come out and start the year off with a win,” said Shauna Taylor, Arkansas’ head coach. “To shoot 41 under as a team shows a lot about this team and what they are capable of.”

And the Razorbacks also got a piece of the individual title as well, with Maria Fassi closing in 8-under 64 for a 16-under total. That earned her co-medalist honors alongside Alabama’s Lauren Stephenson.

Both players posted hot finishes in an incredible race for the individual crown. Stephenson birdied her final five holes, and Fassi also played her last five in 5 under thanks to a birdie-eagle-par-birdie-birdie finish.

For Fassi, a junior, this is the third win of her college career.

But this victory may be the most special for personal reasons, as she earned it after her grandfather passed away Friday night.

“The team really rallied around (Maria). We played with a purpose to win for her grandpa and to win for our Razorback family,” Taylor said.

Preseason No. 3 Alabama finished second at 35 under after also closing in 15-under 273. Defending national champion Arizona State, the preseason No. 4, dropped to third at 25 under after a closing 2-under 286.

Vanderbilt was fourth at 22 under, one of six teams to finish the week double-digits under par.

The Razorbacks had three players finish in the top four. Along with Fassi, Alana Uriell (solo third, 12 under) and Baylor transfer Dylan Kim (T-4, 10 under) showed up big.

Alabama actually had four players finish in the top 10, as Lakareber Abe, Cheyenne Knight and Kristen Gillman all tied for eighth at 6 under alongside Stephenson’s co-medalist showing.