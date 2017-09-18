Jordan Spieth betting favorite to win Tour Championship, FedEx Cup

Jordan Spieth is everyone’s favorite – at least in Las Vegas – to win both this week’s Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup.

Five players can win the FedEx Cup and its $10 million cash bonus with a victory in the Tour Championship this weekend. They are Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman, Jon Rahm, and Spieth.

Here are the betting odds for the top-rated golfers for the Tour Championship, according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

And here are the Westgate’s odds to win the overall FedEx Cup:

Place your bets. Legally, of course.

Related PGA Tour to expand gambling ban starting in 2018