PGA Tour to expand gambling ban starting in 2018

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA Tour has taken its battle against gambling beyond Tour pro themselves.

Starting in 2018, it will implement a new Integrity Program to “protect its competitions from potential outside influences related to gambling.”

The Tour’s longstanding policy against players from wagering or participating in gambling related activities at Tour events will be expanded to cover all “facets of competition and operations.” This includes player support teams, tournament staff and volunteers, PGA Tour staffers and its policy board.

The Program’s stated mission, announced Monday, is: “To maintain integrity and prevent and mitigate betting-related corruption in PGA Tour competitions – ensuring competitions always reflect, and appear to reflect, the best efforts of the players, while protecting the welfare of the players and others involved with the PGA Tour – through clear policies and regulations, ongoing education and training, and effective and consistent monitoring and enforcement functions.”

Genius Sports will help the PGA Tour implement and oversee the policy. Among its tools is a bet monitoring system which tracks real-time betting activity and uses algorithms to identify potentially suspicious patterns occurring in global betting markets.

“The bedrock of PGA Tour competition are the inherent values of golf and the honesty and integrity of our members,” Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “We recognize, however, that no sport is fully immune from the potential influence of gambling. So, we felt it was important to move forward with an Integrity Program to further protect our competition from betting-related issues.”

The policy covers all the personnel associated with PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, Web.com Tour, Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamérica and PGA Tour China, covering approximately 140 events per year. Investigations will be conducted by an independent group with experience in law enforcement.