Sea Island courses to reopen starting Wednesday, RSM Classic on schedule

After Hurricane Irma impacted the Southeast earlier this month, there was some chatter that damage and flooding to Sea Island Golf Club could impact the RSM Classic, which is scheduled for Nov. 15-19 on Sea Island’s Seaside and Plantation Courses in St. Simons Island, Ga.

However, an update emailed to Golfweek on Monday revealed that why there was a good bit of debris on the course that required some extensive cleanup, there is no physical damage to the Seaside or Plantation.

Both courses are set to reopen on Wednesday, and as far as the PGA Tour’s fall finale is concerned, the RSM Classic will not be impacted and remains on schedule.

The Retreat Course, which lost some trees, will reopen on Saturday after a pre-storm scheduled reseeding this week.

The Inn at Sea Island is already back open, while The Cloister and The Lodge will reopen on Wednesday at noon.