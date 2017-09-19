Fantasy golf rankings: 2017 Tour Championship

We’ve reached the finale of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season.

The Tour Championship will take place this week at East Lake, where it has been every year since the event became the conclusion to the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2007.

Here is a look at where each of the 30 players in this year’s field rank entering East Lake:

1. Jordan Spieth: Two seasons ago, Spieth won the Tour Championship and the FedEx Cup title. His other East Lake results are mixed – T-2 in his debut in 2013, T-27 in 2014 and T-17 last season. T-7 at BMW after two straight runner-up finishes in FedEx Cup Playoffs.

2. Justin Rose: Didn’t make it to East Lake last season, but in four previous trips he didn’t finish worse than sixth with a pair of runner-up finishes. Has caught fire in the playoffs, starting with two straight T-10 finishes before his T-2 at the BMW.

3. Dustin Johnson: Has posted four straight top-10s at East Lake, including three of those in the top 6. Has cooled since his win at the Northern Trust, though, going T-18, T-33 in last two playoff starts.

4. Jon Rahm: Making East Lake debut, but he enters this week having finished in the top 5 in each of the first three playoff events this season.

5. Rickie Fowler: Like Rose, didn’t play Tour Championship last season. Unlike Rose, Fowler has just one top-10, in three starts, at East Lake. But he’s enjoying a stretch where he’s posted six top-10s in nine starts, including a T-2 at Conway Farms.

6. Paul Casey: Back-to-back top-5 finishes at East Lake. However, he did finish T-33 at the BMW, snapping his streak of six straight top-13 finishes.

7. Jason Day: Before WD last year at East Lake, Day had cracked top 10 three times in last four Tour Championship starts. Finished fourth at BMW, his first start since firing longtime caddie Col Swatton.

8. Justin Thomas: T-6 in Tour Championship debut last year, but T-47 in last start at the BMW. Still, he has two wins in last four starts.

9. Brooks Koepka: Only one trip to East Lake, finishing T-18 after an opening 68 in 2015. His T-12 finish at Conway Farms was his best showing since the British Open.

10. Marc Leishman: Coming off a big win at BMW and third-place finish in Boston. Making first start at East Lake since T-28 finish in his debut, in 2009.

11. Patrick Cantlay: Making East Lake debut, but hasn’t finished worse than T-13 in this year’s playoffs.

12. Hideki Matsuyama: Has gotten better with each year at East Lake – 22nd in 2014, T-12 in 2015 and then fifth last year. However, he’s struggled in this year’s playoffs, missing the cut at the Northern Trust and not finishing better than T-23.

13. Webb Simpson: In four starts at East Lake, Simpson owns two top-10s. Also boasts three top-10s in last four starts worldwide.

14. Kevin Chappell: Made Tour Championship debut last year and lost in a playoff to Rory McIlroy. T-13 or better in four of last six starts.

15. Sergio Garcia: Clutch par – after taking free relief in hazard – on 72nd hole at BMW to get back to East Lake, where he hasn’t played since 2014 when he posted his second of two straight T-9 finishes at Tour Championship. T-12 finish at BMW was his best finish since T-2 at BMW International Open.

16. Pat Perez: Making Tour Championship debut, but has gone T-6, T-12 in last two playoff starts.

17. Gary Woodland: Has cracked top 10 in each of last two visits to East Lake. However, other than a four-place showing in Canada, his best finish since T-2 at Honda Classic is a T-18 in Boston.

18. Matt Kuchar: Just two top-10s at East Lake in his career, but does have eight top-12 finishes in 12 starts since The Players, including T-5 at BMW.

19. Xander Schauffele: Rookie finished strong at BMW to qualify for his first Tour Championship. Since winning the Greenbrier, he’s been in the top 20 in four of his six starts.

20. Tony Finau: A birdie at his 72nd hole at Conway Farms gave him a T-7 finish and got him into his first Tour Championship.

21. Daniel Berger: T-15 and T-12 in his first two trips to East Lake. T-33 at BMW makes it six starts since Berger’s last top-10.

22. Charley Hoffman: T-22 in only Tour Championship start, in 2015. Nothing better than T-17 in last four PGA Tour starts.

23. Adam Hadwin: Making first start at East Lake and coming off T-40 at BMW. However, he was T-13 three weeks ago in Boston.

24. Jason Dufner: Hasn’t teed it up at East Lake since 2013, when he was T-9, his only top-10 in three Tour Championship starts. T-58 or worse in last two playoff starts.

25. Russell Henley: His first and only start at East Lake is a 12th-place showing in 2014. Just one top-25 in last six starts.

26. Brian Harman: Another East Lake first-timer and better than T-40 just once in last six PGA Tour starts.

27. Kyle Stanley: Among the eight players making their Tour Championship debuts this week. In eight starts since win at Quicken Loans National, he has just two top-25s, and those are two T-25 showings.

28. Jhonattan Vegas: T-24 in East Lake debut last year, and T-63 or worse in last two playoff outings.

29. Patrick Reed: Nothing better than T-19 in three Tour Championship starts, and coming off a disappointing 65th-place showing at Conway Farms.

30. Kevin Kisner: Has finishes 26th and 28th in his first two trips to East Lake. Nothing better than T-42 in four starts since PGA.