FedEx Cup bonus money breakdown for all 30 Tour Championship players

The winner of the FedEx Cup gets a $10 million prize, but all 30 players in the field for the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta will get significant FedEx Cup bonus money.
Each Tour Championship player carries a mathematical shot at winning the FedExCup, some are longer shots than others. Meanwhile, there is guarantee Bthat each participant in the Tour Championship will leave East Lake with some decent FedEx Cup bonus money in their pocket.
Here is a look at the FedEx Cup bonus money allotment for each of the 30 finishers in the Tour Championship:
FedEx Cup Top 30 Payout
1st — $10 million
2nd — $3 million
3rd — $2 million
4th — $1.5 million
5th — $1 million
6th — $800,000
7th — $700,000
8th — $600,000
9th — $550,000
10th — $500,000
11th — $300,000
12th — $290,000
13th — $280,000
14th — $270,000
15th — $250,000
16th — $245,000
17th — $240,000
18th — $235,000
19th — $230,000
20th — $225,000
21st — $220,000
22nd — $215,000
23rd — $210,000
24th — $205,000
25th — $200,000
26th — $195,000
27th — $190,000
28th — $185,000
29th — $180,000
30th — $175,000
