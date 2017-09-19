FedEx Cup bonus money breakdown for all 30 Tour Championship players

The winner of the FedEx Cup gets a $10 million prize, but all 30 players in the field for the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta will get significant FedEx Cup bonus money.

Each Tour Championship player carries a mathematical shot at winning the FedExCup, some are longer shots than others. Meanwhile, there is guarantee Bthat each participant in the Tour Championship will leave East Lake with some decent FedEx Cup bonus money in their pocket.

Here is a look at the FedEx Cup bonus money allotment for each of the 30 finishers in the Tour Championship:

FedEx Cup Top 30 Payout

1st — $10 million

2nd — $3 million

3rd — $2 million

4th — $1.5 million

5th — $1 million

6th — $800,000

7th — $700,000

8th — $600,000

9th — $550,000

10th — $500,000

11th — $300,000

12th — $290,000

13th — $280,000

14th — $270,000

15th — $250,000

16th — $245,000

17th — $240,000

18th — $235,000

19th — $230,000

20th — $225,000

21st — $220,000

22nd — $215,000

23rd — $210,000

24th — $205,000

25th — $200,000

26th — $195,000

27th — $190,000

28th — $185,000

29th — $180,000

30th — $175,000