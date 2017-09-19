Inside the making of FootJoy's new DryJoys TourLTS rain jacket

FootJoy’s main goals for the new DryJoys TourLTS rain jacket: reduce weight and improve mobility while remaining 100-percent waterproof.

The design and development team at FootJoy focused on the construction of the jacket, limiting panels and seams while also using a new fabric that is soft, quiet, flexible and waterproof.

“We’ve been working on this product for about two years now, and when we first started working on it we really wanted to analyze rainwear that was in the market,” said P.J. Skurla, senior apparel designer at FootJoy. “And when we started looking at a lot of the rain jackets out there, we noticed that a lot of the restriction through the golf swing was because there were a lot of seams to these jackets. And where there’s a seam, there’s going to be a little bit of restriction in the golf swing.”

Skurla and his team found that while other rain jackets had as many as 24 panels and 27 or more seams, they were able to complete the TourLTS rain jacket with just five panels and six seams.

There are no shoulder seams or side seams, and the back panel runs right into the front panel. “A minimalist construction,” Skurla called it.

This reduced weight and improved range of motion during the golf swing while eliminating seams where water can gather on the jacket, including the top of the sleeve.

But the lightweight construction isn’t the only feature of the TourLTS. After all, LTS is an acronym: lightweight construction, temperature regulation and stretch fabrication.

With ThermoLite, the TourLTS helps golfers regulate their body temperature. This is made possible thanks to a ThermoLite bonded liner that uses hollow-core fibers. When conditions are cool, the fibers trap body heat. When conditions are warmer, the fibers wick moisture and expel heat.

“It’s going to perform in any conditions you’re going to see on the golf course,” Skurla said. (To make sure of this, FootJoy sent four consumers to Iceland to test out the jacket in extreme weather.)

Lastly, the TourLTS features a new, three-layer bonded fabric that provides four-way stretch and is also soft, quiet and waterproof.

“When you put it on, you’re not making noise through the golf swing, it’s going to move with you through the golf swing, and it’s going to be really soft and really comfortable,” Skurla said.

The TourLTS rain jacket ($285) is available on footjoy.com or wherever FootJoy products are sold. The rain pant ($210) is also available.

