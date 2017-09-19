PGA Tour releases rest of 2017-18 schedule

The PGA Tour released the rest of its 2017-18 tournament schedule on Tuesday.

There are 49 tournaments in all, including two new events – The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in South Korea and the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship in the Dominican Republic. The latter event was previously a Web.com Tour tournament.

Total prize money for the upcoming Tour season will be more than $363 million, a record.

Currently, two events – The National and the Barbasol Championship – don’t have homes.

Here is a look at the 2017-18 PGA Tour tournament lineup:

Oct. 5-8: Safeway Open, Silverado Resort (North), Napa, Calif.

Oct. 12-15: CIMB Classic, TPC Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia)

Oct. 19-22: The CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, South Korea

Oct. 26-29: WGC-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International GC, Shanghai, China

Oct. 26-29: Sanderson Farms Championship, CC of Jackson (Miss.)

Nov. 2-5: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

Nov. 9-12: OHL Classic at Mayakoba, El Camaleon GC, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

Nov. 16-19: The RSM Classic, Sea Island GC (Seaside/Plantation), St. Simons Island, Ga.

Jan. 4-7: Sentry Tournament of Champions, Kapalua (Hawaii) Resort (Plantation)

Jan. 11-14: Sony Open, Waialae CC, Honolulu

Jan. 18-21: CareerBuilder Challenge, PGA West (Stadium/Nicklaus Tournament) and La Quinta CC, La Quinta, Calif.

Jan. 25-28: Farmers Insurance Open, Torrey Pines GC (South/North), San Diego

Feb. 1-4: Waste Management Phoenix Open, TPC Scottsdale (Stadium), Scottsdale, Ariz.

Feb. 8-11: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill GC and Monterey Peninsula CC (Shore), Pebble Beach, Calif.

Feb. 15-18: Genesis Open, Riviera CC, Los Angeles

Feb. 22-25: Honda Classic, PGA National (Champion), Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

March 1-4: WGC-Mexico Championship, Chapultepec GC, Mexico City

March 1-4: Puerto Rico Open, Coco Beach GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

March 8-11: Valspar Championship, Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 15-18: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill Club and Lodge, Orlando, Fla.

March 21-25: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, Austin (Texas) CC

March 22-25: Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

March 28-April 1: Houston Open, GC of Houston

April 5-8: Masters Tournament, Augusta (Ga.) National GC

April 12-15: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

April 19-22: Valero Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (Oaks), San Antonio, Texas

April 25-29: Zurich Classic of New Orleans, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

May 3-6: Wells Fargo Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

May 10-13: The Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass (Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

May 17-20: AT&T Byron Nelson, Trinity Forest GC, Dallas

May 24-27: Dean & DeLuca Invitational, Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas

May 31-June 3: Memorial Tournament, Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

June 7-10: FedEx St. Jude Classic, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

June 14-17: U.S. Open, Shinnecock Hills, Southampton, N.Y.

June 21-24: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

June 28-July 1: The National, TBD

July 5-8: The Greenbrier Classic, The Old White TPC, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

July 12-15: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

July 19-22: British Open, Carnoustie (Scotland) Golf Links

July 19-22: Barbasol Championship, TBD

July 26-29: RBC Canadian Open, Glen Abbey GC, Oakville, Ontario

Aug. 2-5: WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, Firestone CC (South), Akron, Ohio

Aug. 2-5: Barracuda Championship, Montreux G&CC, Reno, Nev.

Aug. 9-12: PGA Championship, Bellerive CC, St. Louis

Aug. 16-19: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 23-26: The Northern Trust, Ridgewood (N.J.) CC

Aug. 31-Sept. 3: Dell Technologies Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass.

Sept. 6-9: BMW Championship, Aronimink GC, Newtown Square, Pa.

Sept. 20-23: Tour Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta

Sept. 28-30: Ryder Cup, Le Golf National (Albatross), Paris