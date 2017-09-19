2017 Tour Championship pairings, tee times and TV info

The top 30 players in the FedEx Cup standings begin play in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta Thursday – and each still has a mathematical shot at the $10 million prize that comes with the Cup.

The pairings were announced Tuesday and Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will go off at 2 p.m. together on Thursday – as they are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the Cup standings.

Oddsmakers say the eventual FedEx Cup champion will likely come from a group that includes Spieth, Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm or Hideki Matsuyama.

Thursday Tee Times – No. 1

11:40 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Jason Dufner

11:50 a.m. — Russell Henley, Gary Woodland

12:00 p.m. — Sergio Garcia, Xander Schauffele

12:10 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Tony Finau

12:20 p.m. — Adam Hadwin, Kyle Stanley

12:30 p.m. — Kevin Chappell, Brian Harman

12:40 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner

12:50 p.m. — Jason Day, Webb Simpson

1:00 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger

1:10 p.m. — Pat Perez, Matt Kuchar

1:20 p.m. — Brooks Koepka, Paul Casey

1:30 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose

1:40 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

1:50 p.m. — Dustin Johnson, Marc Leishman

2:00 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Tour Championship TV Info

Thursday and Friday: Golf Channel (1-6 p.m. ET)

Saturday: NBC (2:30 p.m. ET)

Sunday: NBC (1:30 p.m. ET)