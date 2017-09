If you didn’t already know, Rory McIlroy’s got skills with a soccer ball.

He proved it in a video he posted Monday. Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s most popular soccer players, challenged McIlroy as part of the #CR7Challenge, which challenges people to video their best soccer trick.

McIlroy, in turn, challenged several people, including Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Sergio Garcia. None of them have accepted it as of Tuesday morning.

Also, Rory please be careful! A reminder why: