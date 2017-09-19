What's in the bag: Top 10 in FedEx Cup points

The last PGA Tour event of the 2016-17 season, the Tour Championship, is upon us. Although there are 30 players in the field this week at East Lake Golf Club, those ranked near the top of the points list are most likely to win the overall FedEx Cup and the $10 million first prize that comes with it.

With that in mind, here is a list of all the clubs and balls the golfers ranked in the top 10 in FedEx Cup points are expected to use this week as they try to win the season-ending event.

1. Jordan Spieth

DRIVER: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 70 X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 X shaft

HYBRID: Titleist 818H2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X shaft

IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), 716 AP2 (5-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.0 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 009

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

. . .

2. Justin Thomas

DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF-Series 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue 80 X shaft; 915Fd (18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore VC 9.2 X shaft

IRONS: Titleist 716 CB (4), 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (46 degrees bent to 47.5), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; Titleist Vokey Design SM5 Raw (52 degrees bent to 52.5, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Futura X5 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

. . .

3. Dustin Johnson

DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 2017 (10.5 degrees adjusted to 11), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 2.0 661 TS X shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M2 2017 (16.5, 18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 95X shafts

IRONS: Tour Preferred MB (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour Wedge 130X Black Nickel shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Collection Juno prototype

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

. . .

4. Marc Leishman

DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution II shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway GBB Epic (15 degrees), Steelhead XR (21 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC Tour Spec 9.2 X shafts

IRONS: Callaway Apex UT (3), Apex Pro 16 (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 130 X shafts

WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (54 degrees); Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (58 degrees), with Nippon Modus N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 130 X shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Versa #1W Black

BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X

. . .

5. Jon Rahm

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft; (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI (4), P750 Tour Proto (5-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Tour Spider Red

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

. . .

6. Rickie Fowler

DRIVER: Cobra King F7+ (8.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 70TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Cobra Fly-Z+ (13 degrees), with Aldila Tour Blue 75TX shafts

IRONS: Cobra King Forged CB (3), King Forged MB (4-PW), with KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

WEDGES: Cobra King PUR V-Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 2 GSS prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1

. . .

7. Hideki Matsuyama

DRIVER: Callaway Great Big Bertha (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD TP-8 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9 TX shaft

HYBRID: Honma TW727 U19, with Graphite Design DI-115 X Hybrid shaft

IRONS: Srixon Z 945 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts

WEDGES: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Forged (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Collection Mullen prototype

BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV

. . .

8. Justin Rose

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with TPT 15 73X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15, 19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX shafts

IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (4), P730 prototype (5-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Collection Chaska prototype

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

. . .

9. Brooks Koepka

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron with Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft; Mizuno JPX-900 Tour 4- 9 with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts, PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 Raw (52, 56 degrees), SM4 Raw TVD (60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Button Back Tour prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

. . .

10. Paul Casey

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

IRONS: Mizuno MP-25 (3), Mizuno MP-5 (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 TX shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour120 X shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x