What's in the bag: Top 10 in FedEx Cup points

The last PGA Tour event of the 2016-17 season, the Tour Championship, is upon us. Although there are 30 players in the field this week at East Lake Golf Club, those ranked near the top of the points list are most likely to win the overall FedEx Cup and the $10 million first prize that comes with it.
With that in mind, here is a list of all the clubs and balls the golfers ranked in the top 10 in FedEx Cup points are expected to use this week as they try to win the season-ending event.
1. Jordan Spieth
DRIVER: Titleist 915D2 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 70 X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-7 X shaft
HYBRID: Titleist 818H2 (21 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X shaft
IRONS: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), 716 AP2 (5-9), with Project X 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.0 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 009
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
. . .
2. Justin Thomas
DRIVER: Titleist 917D2 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana BF-Series 60 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist 917F2 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Blue 80 X shaft; 915Fd (18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore VC 9.2 X shaft
IRONS: Titleist 716 CB (4), 718 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 Tour Issue shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (46 degrees bent to 47.5), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; Titleist Vokey Design SM5 Raw (52 degrees bent to 52.5, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Futura X5 prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
. . .
3. Dustin Johnson
DRIVER: TaylorMade M1 2017 (10.5 degrees adjusted to 11), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 2.0 661 TS X shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M2 2017 (16.5, 18 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 95X shafts
IRONS: Tour Preferred MB (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour Wedge 130X Black Nickel shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Collection Juno prototype
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
. . .
4. Marc Leishman
DRIVER: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution II shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: Callaway GBB Epic (15 degrees), Steelhead XR (21 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC Tour Spec 9.2 X shafts
IRONS: Callaway Apex UT (3), Apex Pro 16 (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 130 X shafts
WEDGES: Callaway Mack Daddy Forged (54 degrees); Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (58 degrees), with Nippon Modus N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 130 X shafts
PUTTER: Odyssey Versa #1W Black
BALL: Callaway Chrome Soft X
. . .
5. Jon Rahm
DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (10.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOODS: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75 TX shaft; (19 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8X shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade Tour Preferred UDI (4), P750 Tour Proto (5-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Tour Spider Red
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
. . .
6. Rickie Fowler
DRIVER: Cobra King F7+ (8.5 degrees), with Aldila NV 2KXV Blue 70TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: Cobra Fly-Z+ (13 degrees), with Aldila Tour Blue 75TX shafts
IRONS: Cobra King Forged CB (3), King Forged MB (4-PW), with KBS C-Taper 125 S+ shafts
WEDGES: Cobra King PUR V-Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron for Titleist Newport 2 GSS prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1
. . .
7. Hideki Matsuyama
DRIVER: Callaway Great Big Bertha (9 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD TP-8 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD DI-9 TX shaft
HYBRID: Honma TW727 U19, with Graphite Design DI-115 X Hybrid shaft
IRONS: Srixon Z 945 (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts
WEDGES: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Forged (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 Tour Issue shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Collection Mullen prototype
BALL: Srixon Z-Star XV
. . .
8. Justin Rose
DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with TPT 15 73X shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15, 19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX shafts
IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (4), P730 prototype (5-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56, 60 degrees), with KBS Tour C-Taper 130X shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade TP Collection Chaska prototype
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
. . .
9. Brooks Koepka
DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft
IRONS: Nike Vapor Fly Pro 3-iron with Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft; Mizuno JPX-900 Tour 4- 9 with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts, PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM5 Raw (52, 56 degrees), SM4 Raw TVD (60 degrees) with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Button Back Tour prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
. . .
10. Paul Casey
DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (10.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Rayon Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft
IRONS: Mizuno MP-25 (3), Mizuno MP-5 (4-PW), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 TX shafts
WEDGES: Titleist Vokey SM6 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour120 X shafts
PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 prototype
BALL: Titleist Pro V1x
