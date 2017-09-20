Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Tour Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.
From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:
Jeff Babineau
- Projected champion: Jordan Spieth. This is the week that he absolutely has to respond, and he enjoys those situations. Has an interesting record at East Lake, playing well in “odd” years: T-2 in 2013, winner in 2015. (It is 2017, right?)
- Also like: Justin Rose. Good form in the playoffs (three top-10s) and great record at East Lake, where, in his last four starts, he’s finished no worse than sixth. A two-time runner-up. Also, fellow Englishman Paul Casey. In three Tour Championship starts he has finished T-4, T-5 and fourth.
- Sleeper: Gary Woodland. Has enough experience at East Lake (four starts), his length is a big asset here, and finished top 10 each of his last two starts.
- DraftKings bargain: Daniel Berger ($6,900). Like his fire, he wants to build something heading to first Presidents Cup, and winning Tour Championship would be his biggest trophy to date. Also like Jason Dufner at $6,500.
- Fade: Marc Leishman. Sure, he’s the hottest guy around, so it may be a dumb route to take, but he has to be a little gassed after big runs at TPC Boston (Dell) and Conway Farms (BMW). One start at East Lake, in 2009, and finished T-28.
• • •
Brentley Romine
- Projected champion: Justin Rose. Three straight top-10s, including a T-2 at the BMW, are enough to show me that his summer slump is a thing of the past. He also owns four straight top-6 finishes at East Lake.
- Also like: Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Paul Casey. I think Spieth finishes second and captures his second FedEx Cup crown. Also think Rahm makes a run at the $10 million, too. And Casey had a rough week last week at the BMW by his standards, but he also had his second child last Monday. He’ll be more rested this week.
- Sleeper: Xander Schauffele. Loved the way he battled to finish at Conway Farms. My vote for Rookie of the Year this season.
- DraftKings bargain: Pat Perez ($6,400). Playing better at the moment than anyone at $7,000 or lower.
- Fade: Patrick Reed. Poor record at East Lake and looked way off at Conway Farms. Hopefully, for the United States’ sake, he turns it around before the Presidents Cup.
Comments