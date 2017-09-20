Fantasy golf expert picks: 2017 Tour Championship

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Jeff Babineau

Projected champion: Jordan Spieth. This is the week that he absolutely has to respond, and he enjoys those situations. Has an interesting record at East Lake, playing well in “odd” years: T-2 in 2013, winner in 2015. (It is 2017, right?)

Jordan Spieth. This is the week that he absolutely has to respond, and he enjoys those situations. Has an interesting record at East Lake, playing well in “odd” years: T-2 in 2013, winner in 2015. (It is 2017, right?) Also like: Justin Rose. Good form in the playoffs (three top-10s) and great record at East Lake, where, in his last four starts, he’s finished no worse than sixth. A two-time runner-up. Also, fellow Englishman Paul Casey. In three Tour Championship starts he has finished T-4, T-5 and fourth.

Justin Rose. Good form in the playoffs (three top-10s) and great record at East Lake, where, in his last four starts, he’s finished no worse than sixth. A two-time runner-up. Also, fellow Englishman Paul Casey. In three Tour Championship starts he has finished T-4, T-5 and fourth. Sleeper: Gary Woodland. Has enough experience at East Lake (four starts), his length is a big asset here, and finished top 10 each of his last two starts.

Gary Woodland. Has enough experience at East Lake (four starts), his length is a big asset here, and finished top 10 each of his last two starts. DraftKings bargain: Daniel Berger ($6,900). Like his fire, he wants to build something heading to first Presidents Cup, and winning Tour Championship would be his biggest trophy to date. Also like Jason Dufner at $6,500.

Daniel Berger ($6,900). Like his fire, he wants to build something heading to first Presidents Cup, and winning Tour Championship would be his biggest trophy to date. Also like Jason Dufner at $6,500. Fade: Marc Leishman. Sure, he’s the hottest guy around, so it may be a dumb route to take, but he has to be a little gassed after big runs at TPC Boston (Dell) and Conway Farms (BMW). One start at East Lake, in 2009, and finished T-28.

Brentley Romine