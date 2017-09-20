Limited-edition Titleist Vokey Design AD-siXty wedge

Club: Titleist Vokey Design AD-siXty wedge

Price: $250 each

Specs: 60 degrees of loft with 6 degrees of bounce

Available: Sept. 20 through WedgeWorks on Vokey.com

Goal

This limited-edition wedge was designed to allow golfers to get the leading edge under the ball more easily from tight lies and in firm conditions.

The Scoop

Bob Vokey’s name is on almost all Titleist wedges, but on the PGA Tour the man who makes sure each wedge is perfectly suited to a player’s needs is Aaron Dill. For the past 10 years, Dill, who is also known as “AD,” has been mentored by Vokey.

Dill has walked the practice areas at PGA Tour events and worked in the back of the Titleist tour van grinding, bending and adjusting wedges for golfers such as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Adam Scott and scores of others. For the first time a wedge available for purchase will bear his mark.

The Vokey Design AD-siXty wedge is a modified L-Grind lob wedge that was born out of conversations Dill had with Geoff Ogilvy.

“We got on the topic of Australian golf courses and how they related to courses in America,” Dill said. “I asked him some questions and came up with an idea to complement the firm links-style conditions that players face. Geoff was always a low-bounce player in his 60. Originally he used the T grind, then was introduced to the L, and that has remained a good friend since. I used the original chassis that he had in the L and removed the ribbon taking the bounce down.”

Being a low-bounce 60-degree wedge, golfers can get the leading edge of the AD-siXty under the ball more easily from tight lies, which can make it easier to hit higher, softer-landing pitch shots. Like Vokey Design SM6 lob wedges, the AD-siXty has a higher center of gravity. This is designed to enhance feel and get more weight behind the ball at impact for better control.

The wedges will come in a dark brushed-nickel finish through the WedgeWorks program. They can be customized with up to eight stamped characters and one of 12 paintfill colors. Several shafts, grips, shaft bands and ferrules are available.