Tour Championship 2017 field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake? These breakdowns can help.

Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.

 Player Golfweek/Sagarin OWGR
 Rickie Fowler 1 7
 Paul Casey 2 16
 Patrick Cantlay 3 76
 Jordan Spieth 4 2
 Hideki Matsuyama 5 3
 Jon Rahm 6 5
 Marc Leishman 7 15
 Dustin Johnson 8 1
 Sergio Garcia 9 10
 Justin Rose 10 14
 Matt Kuchar 11 13
 Brooks Koepka 12 11
 Tony Finau 16 53
 Charley Hoffman 18 23
 Jason Day 19 6
 Pat Perez 22 33
 Russell Henley 23 51
 Webb Simpson 24 41
 Justin Thomas 25 4
 Kevin Kisner 28 26
 Kyle Stanley 32 55
 Kevin Chappell 33 25
 Daniel Berger 35 24
 Jason Dufner 39 32
 Gary Woodland 44 43
 Patrick Reed 49 20
 Brian Harman 50 29
 Adam Hadwin 54 46
 Xander Schauffele 61 66
 Jhonattan Vegas 108 38

