Tour Championship 2017 field, by the rankings

Looking to build a fantasy golf team for this week’s Tour Championship at East Lake? These breakdowns can help.
Below is a field list for the event, with each player’s Golfweek/Sagarin ranking and Official World Golf Ranking indicated beside his name.
|Player
|Golfweek/Sagarin
|OWGR
|Rickie Fowler
|1
|7
|Paul Casey
|2
|16
|Patrick Cantlay
|3
|76
|Jordan Spieth
|4
|2
|Hideki Matsuyama
|5
|3
|Jon Rahm
|6
|5
|Marc Leishman
|7
|15
|Dustin Johnson
|8
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|9
|10
|Justin Rose
|10
|14
|Matt Kuchar
|11
|13
|Brooks Koepka
|12
|11
|Tony Finau
|16
|53
|Charley Hoffman
|18
|23
|Jason Day
|19
|6
|Pat Perez
|22
|33
|Russell Henley
|23
|51
|Webb Simpson
|24
|41
|Justin Thomas
|25
|4
|Kevin Kisner
|28
|26
|Kyle Stanley
|32
|55
|Kevin Chappell
|33
|25
|Daniel Berger
|35
|24
|Jason Dufner
|39
|32
|Gary Woodland
|44
|43
|Patrick Reed
|49
|20
|Brian Harman
|50
|29
|Adam Hadwin
|54
|46
|Xander Schauffele
|61
|66
|Jhonattan Vegas
|108
|38
