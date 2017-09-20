Vandal strikes 4 Trump golf courses in New York, New Jersey

At least one person vandalized the greens on four golf courses run by the Trump organization over the weekend in New York and New Jersey.

Among the Trump Organization golf courses hit was Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., where President Trump has a residence and was staying when the vandalism occurred. Slogans critical of the administration were scribed into putting greens using chemicals, police said.

The Trump Organization said one suspect has been identified.

In all, nine greens at Trump courses in Hudson Valley, Ferry Point and Westchester in New York – in addition to Bedminster – endured similar acts of vandalism, according a report in the Irish Times.

“We take all acts of vandalism very seriously, and would like to thank local law enforcement officials for their efforts,” the Trump Organization said in a statement. “The individual responsible is in custody, and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Various messages on greens included an adapted portion of Macbeth, “President Pence has a bad ring to it” and “Product of too much Propecia.”

Trump’s doctor said earlier this year the president does take the hair-growth drug under its generic name – Finasteride.

The Westchester County district attorney’s office is investigating an incident on Sunday at Trump National Golf Club Westchester. One person related to the case is scheduled to be in court there on Sept. 27th.

Trump has visited his various properties 57 times since his inauguration.