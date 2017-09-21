Catriona Matthew named European captain for the 2019 Solheim Cup

One month after Catriona Matthew earned three points for Europe after stepping in at the last minute to take the spot of an injured Suzann Pettersen at the Solheim Cup, the Ladies European Tour has appointed her the next captain for Team Europe. Matthew was always the obvious choice. Her record, combined with fact that the 2019 event will be held at Gleneagles in Matthew’s home country of Scotland, makes her the ideal leader for Team Europe.

Matthew, 48, served as vice captain for Annika Sorenstam in 2017 before filling in as a sub. She now ranks third on the all-time Solheim Cup points list behind Laura Davies (25) and Annika Sorenstam (24). She also moved into a share of third with Cristie Kerr on the all-time match victories list with 18 career match wins. Davies and Sorenstam have 22 apiece.

“It’s a great honor and a dream come true to be the captain at home in Scotland,” said Matthew. “Since my first appearance in 1998, I have always loved playing in the Solheim Cup. … Scotland will provide the perfect stage for the 2019 Solheim Cup and Gleneagles will be a terrific venue. I was lucky enough to win there in 1998, and there is nothing better than winning in your home country.”

The event will take place Sept. 13-15 on the PGA Centenary Course in Perthshire, Scotland. The Centenary Course also hosted the 2014 Ryder Cup.

Matthew, a four-time winner on the LPGA, including the 2009 Ricoh Women’s British Open, has made nine Solheim Cup appearances and was a member of three victorious teams: 2003, 2011, and 2013. Matthew won the 1998 McDonald’s WPGA Championship on the King’s Course at Glenagles, the same year she made her Solheim Cup debut at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

“Cationa is very well respected by the players,” said Sorenstam, “so she is a natural choice.”

Matthew grew up at North Berwick Golf Club and still lives there with her husband, Graeme, and two children, Katie and Sophie. She graduated from the University of Sterling in 1995 and turned professional that same year.

Matthew has 11 professional wins to her credit. She represented Great Britain at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro where she finished 29th.