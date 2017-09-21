Kyle Stanley leads Tour Championship after first-round 64

Here is a recap of the first round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

LEADING: Kyle Stanley started hot and kept it going Thursday, tallying four straight birdies on holes No. 3-6 and ultimately recording a 6-under 64 in Round 1. He takes a two-shot lead into Round 2 after entering the week ranked No. 22 in the FedEx Cup standings. Stanley has been a bit inconsistent of late in what has been an otherwise solid season which saw him pick up his first win in five years at the Quicken Loans National in July. But he’s struggled lately with two missed cuts and Needs a lot to happen this week in order to win the FedEx Cup, but so far doing everything in his power to accomplish that.

CHASING: Daniel Berger rolled in a 14-foot eagle putt at 18 to get to 4 under for the round. He’s T-2 and two shots off the lead along with Webb Simpson, Brooks Koepka and Paul Casey. Jon Rahm has a chance to finish top-5 in all four playoff events with another one this week, and he’s just off the mark at T-6 after a 3-under 67. Justin Thomas, Russell Henley, Gary Woodland and Jordan Spieth also shot 67 for the day.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Before the aforementioned eagle putt, Berger pulled off one hell of a second shot at the 586-yard closing hole. He had 234 yards to the green after a monster drive and carried a par of bunkers to stick it close. Best of all, he made the putt to move into a tie for second.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air final-round coverage from 1-6 p.m. Eastern. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.