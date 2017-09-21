Live blog: 2017 Tour Championship, Round 1

The FedEx Cup Playoffs conclude this week as the PGA Tour makes its final stop in this season-ending series at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

We are following all of Thursday’s Round 1 right here.

Tour Championship Tracker

Tour Championship Tracker

2:40 p.m.: Daniel Berger has bounced back nicely from an opening bogey. Just made two straight birdies to get to 2 under and move into that group at T-2 alongside Dufner, Woodland and Perez. Hideki Matsuyama is having a rough go after a double-bogey 6 at No. 1. He’s now 3 over through 5.

2:15 p.m.: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas just teed off, so the entire field is now on-course. Stanley’s lead is down to 1 shot after a bogey, so he’s in front at 3 under with Jason Dufner, Gary Woodland and 41-year-old Pat Perez T-2 at 2 under.

1:50 p.m.: Make it four straight birdies for Kyle Stanley, who already has a 3-shot lead on the field after a birdie at the par-5 6th. Getting it going early. Pat Perez just joined the T-2 group at 1 under with a birdie at 3. Dustin Johnson and Marc Leishman teeing off now in the penultimate pairing.

1:35 p.m.: Patrick Reed now 1 under after a birdie at 6 to move to T-2. Paul Casey birdied No. 1 to move to 1 under as well. Stanley still leading at 3 under with Jon Rahm and Rickie Fowler set to tee off momentarily.

1:20 p.m.: We’ve got about half of the field on the course now and Kyle Stanley is off and running with three straight birdies. He’s in the lead at 3 under through 5 and one of just four players under par. Jason Dufner, Gary Woodland and Xander Schauffele are currently T-2 at 1 under. Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Rose teeing off in about 10 minutes.

