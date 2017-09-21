Titleist DT TruSoft golf balls

Club: Titleist DT TruSoft balls

Price: $21.99 per dozen

Specs: Low-compression, two-piece construction with ionomer cover

In-store date: Sept. 21

Goal

The new DT TruSoft was designed for budget-minded golfers who want more distance off the tee with a soft feel.

The Scoop

Any representative from Titleist will say the best overall balls the company makes are the Pro V1 and the Pro V1x. However, they cost about $45 per dozen, and some golfers are just not willing to spend that much on balls. So Titleist makes balls in other performance and price categories, too.

Michael Mahoney, Titleist’s vice president of golf ball marketing, said distance and soft feel are critical traits in the $20 per dozen range, and those are the traits on which engineers focused with the new DT TruSoft.

Still a two-piece ball, the new DT TruSoft features a large, lower-compression rubber core that is slightly different than the core in the previous TruSoft model.

“In the past, distance gains have come from lowering spin or faster ball speeds, and one of the ways to get there is through compression adjustments,” Mahoney said. “Generally, taking compression down lowers spin but also lowers speed. Increasing compression can increase speed, but also increase spin. Our goal, given the research that we did on the last DT TruSoft that we launched two years ago which showed that golfers who played the ball said that it does not need to get softer, was to maintain the soft feel but improve the distance. We did that by making a formulation change in the core.”

For the sake of comparison, a Titleist Pro V1x has a compression of about 100, and a Pro V1 is around 90. The new DT TruSoft has a compression of 60.

The cover of the DT TruSoft also was updated. Engineers mixed different propriety and stock Surlyns materials to come up with a cover that is fast on drives and that can help generate greenside spin for control on pitches, chips and approach shots.