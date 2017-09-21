Titleist testing new AVX ball in select U.S. markets

The Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x balls are the most-played golf balls on the PGA Tour and have been extremely popular with recreational players for more than a decade. However, the company is set to begin a test release of a new premium ball called the Titleist AVX in select warm-weather markets in early October.

According to a message sent to Golfweek, the AVX is a multi-piece ball that features a cast urethane cover, a new core and enhanced aerodynamics that will be available in both white and yellow.

“Following extensive robot and player testing over the last several months, the Titleist Golf Ball Product Management team will be actively seeking additional golfer feedback throughout the fall season and early next year to determine whether the AVX will be introduced worldwide.” – Titleist

There has been a trend in the past five years toward softer-feeling golf balls, both in lower-priced offerings and in premium balls. Titleist recently updated the DT TruSoft ball and, if history repeats itself, we can expect to see an update to the NXT Tour S, the softer-feeling of the two NXT Tour balls, early in 2018.

By making the AVX a softer-feeling, distance-enhancing ball with a cast urethane cover, Titleist is making it somewhat similar to the three-piece Pro V1.

As more information about the Titleist AVX becomes available, Golfweek will pass it along.