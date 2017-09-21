William Moll (2019) commits to Vanderbilt

The Houston, Texas, area is quite the hotbed of junior golfers: Cole Hammer, Ben Wong, Mason Nome and Travis Vick, just to name a few.

Oh, and recent Vanderbilt commit William Moll, who verbally committed to the Commodores for the Class of 2019 earlier this month.

Moll, a 16-year-old from Houston Memorial High School, picked Vandy after also making visits to Baylor, Ole Miss, Rice, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Virginia.

“I am really excited and blessed to have committed to play golf at Vanderbilt University,” Moll told Golfweek. “I chose Vanderbilt because of the outstanding program that Coach (Scott) Limbaugh has built since he arrived, and because the university is such an incredible academic institution. I really like the way Coach Limbaugh’s players have developed and improved under his coaching.

“I feel that he and Coach (Gator) Todd will continue fielding strong teams, and I look forward to the opportunity to make a contribution. I visited a number of schools in the fall and spring, and as the summer progressed I just felt more and more confident that Vanderbilt was the best place for me. I enjoyed all of the schools that I visited, and I want to thank all of the coaches that showed an interest in me.”

Moll’s notable results in the past year include a T-2 at the Jones Cup Junior, T-6 at the CB&I/Simplify Boys Championship, T-11 at the Thunderbird International Junior and a runner-up finish at the Texas Class 6A State Championship.

He is ranked 29th by AJGA and 72nd by Golfweek.