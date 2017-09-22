VIDEO: 'Beef' and Boo Weekley race in 40-yard dash, and yes it's hilarious

An Andrew “Beef” Johnston vs. Boo Weekley 40-yard dash? The humor there kind of speaks for itself, no?

So yes, this did actually happen. And yes, as you would expect with these two souls, this race was hilarious.

Sit back and enjoy…

Boo brought the smack talk but could he bring the heat? A fast-paced first installment of Boo vs. Beef, presented by @Arbys. pic.twitter.com/TpJXeics4z — Skratch (@Skratch) September 22, 2017

The competition itself was brilliant, but the post-race banter might’ve been some of the best stuff: from Weekley joking that Johnston might’ve broken Bolt’s 40-yard dash time to Johnston quipping that he ran so fast because food was at the end.

Let’s get some more of this battle of stars. Maybe a Weekley vs. Johnston decathlon? That would be something to behold.