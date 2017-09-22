Jason Dufner suffers on-air split in pants during Tour Championship

Jason Dufner is playing pretty well this week at East Lake, finding himself tied for eighth and in contention at 5 under after a second-round 67 at the Tour Championship.

But much of that got lost with an unfortunate wardrobe incident near the end of his round Friday.

The 40-year-old curiously stopped retrieving his ball from the hole starting at No. 16. It was the same case at the 17th.

Unusual for sure, and something that would seem to indicate an injury or a possible caddie punishment.

But Dufner returned to picking up the ball out of the hole at No. 18, and it became clear why he had avoided the chore for the two previous holes … there was big split in his pants:

Everybody's talking about my tight pants, got my tight pants, I got my tight pants on 🎶 pic.twitter.com/xOXv9KHClM — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) September 22, 2017

Some will have field day with this, but honestly this is close to the last thing any golfer wants to deal with when there’s a camera around.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the Golfweek email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

We’re guessing Dufner will be quite careful about which slacks he picks out for Saturday’s round.