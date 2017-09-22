VIDEO: Jhonattan Vegas hits shank that knocks fan out of his seat

A shank is a terrifying thing that most golfers avoid at all costs … but that doesn’t mean it can’t produce comedy.
Jhonattan Vegas struggled to an opening 2-over 72 at East Lake Golf Club as he sits T-23 amongst the 30-man field through Round 1 at the Tour Championship. But, it certainly could’ve been worse.
The Venezuelan hit a complete shank off the tee at East Lake’s par-4 eighth. That’s always tough to watch, but all was redeemed when the ball landed.
The shot went veering toward the crowd, and when all was said and done, Vegas’ shank hilariously caused a fan to fall right out of his seat.
Now THAT is comedy!
Vegas actually made a respectable bogey on the hole, but there’s nothing graceful about that guy’s fall.
If you end up watching this on repeat, you’re not alone.
Comments