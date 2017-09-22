Justin Thomas closes with eagle for 36-hole co-lead at Tour Championship

Here is a recap of the second round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

LEADING: Justin Thomas is unstoppable.

The 24-year-old began the day three shots back and was coasting along after four opening pars. Then he made birdies at Nos. 5, 6 and 13 to make things interesting. There was a bogey at No. 14, but he more than made up for it with his finish.

A 335-yard drive, a 231-yard rocket to 6 feet, closing eagle. That’s a 4-under 66 and he’s tied for the lead at 7 under. Wow.

Thomas is at the top alongside Paul Casey and Webb Simpson, who both opened 66-67. It’s actually a bit of a disappointment for Simpson, who had it to 9 under overall before a double bogey at No. 13.

Thomas is looking to secure Player of the Year honors, as well as the FedEx Cup crown, the Tour Championship and a sixth win this season. His latest victory was just two tournaments ago at the Dell Technologies Championship and he’s captured two of his last four events (one of those being his PGA Championship title). Overall, a banner season for Thomas, who will win the FedEx Cup if things stay as they stand with 36 holes to go (more on that in “short shots”).

Simpson and Casey, meanwhile, are looking for their first win of the season. Actually, it’s more than that. Simpson, a four-time PGA Tour winner, hasn’t captured a title on Tour since 2013 and Casey’s maiden and only Tour win happened in 2009. Both had been playing well of late, though, as Simpson has top 10s in two of his last five Tour starts while Casey was T-13 or better in six straight Tour starts before a T-33 at the BMW Championship.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the Golfweek email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

An interesting three-man race at the top regardless with two rounds to go!

CHASING: Patrick Reed shoots 65 to jump into a tie for fourth at 6 under. Justin Rose (66), Gary Woodland (67) and Jon Rahm (67) are also at 6 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Pat Perez posted this amazing hole-out eagle at the par-4 16th.

He’s currently tied for 11th at 4 under.

QUOTABLE: “I really haven’t made anything.” – Justin Thomas, who is tied for the lead if you recall

SHORT SHOTS: First-round leader Kyle Stanley stumbles to a second-round 73 to drop all the way to T-15 at 3 under. … Xander Schauffele, who’s gone from struggling PGA Tour player in June to PGA Tour winner and Tour Championship participant in September, fired a 66 to move to a tie for eighth at 5 under and put himself in contention for the Tour Championship. … Jason Day (67) sits T-11 at 4 under. … Jordan Spieth (70) an Dustin Johnson (69) are tied for 15th at 3 under. … Patrick Cantlay (another incredible story to reach East Lake) posts 66 to move to T-22 at even par. … Rickie Fowler drops to 29th in the 30-man field after a 73-74 start. … As Thomas began the week second in the FedEx Cup standings and controls his own destiny, he’s currently projected to win the FedEx Cup crown. Only the top 5 win the FedEx Cup automatically by taking the Tour Championship. Spieth (entering at No. 1), Johnson (No. 3), Marc Leishman (No. 4, T-24 at 2 over) and Rahm (No. 5) are the others. So it’s clear Thomas has command there at the moment.

UP NEXT: Golf Channel will air third-round coverage from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Eastern before NBC takes over for a 2:30-6:30 p.m. stint. Follow all the action live on Golfweek.com and our Facebook and Twitter feeds.