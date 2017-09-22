Lexi Thompson steps away from social media after grandma's death

Lexi Thompson has already had PLENTY of trials to deal with in 2017, but more tough news has arrived.

The 22-year-old announced Friday via Instagram that her grandmother passed away. Thompson posted a long heartfelt message about her “Nana” and what she meant to the young LPGA star.

Near the end of the message, Thompson iterated that this latest event will mean her stepping away from social media for a time.

This move is of course more than understandable. Thompson has enjoyed great on-course success in 2017, winning twice and posting five runner-up finishes. But this year on the links will always be overshadowed by the stunning penalty controversy that cost her the ANA Inspiration.

And that’s nothing compared to off-course issues. Later in the spring, Thompson’s mother was diagnosed with uterine cancer. Already a breast cancer survivor, Judy Thompson displayed a toughness in this fight that inspired her daughter – but of course her having to battle cancer in the first place is a tough ordeal for a daughter to have on her mind.

Now there’s a family death in the picture with Lexi’s grandmother passing.

All in all, this break from social media makes all the sense in the world. We’re hoping the best for Thompson after what’s been a difficult 2017 so far.