Once again, Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews enters with a bang

The traditional driving-in ceremony for the new Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews took place on the 1st tee of the Old Course Friday.

Bruce Mitchell started his year in office with a drive as a cannon fired alongside the tee. A large crowd including Past Captains of the Club gathered to watch the ceremony.

As well as being Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, Mr Mitchell will also serve in an ambassadorial role for The R&A to support its work in developing golf around the world. He is the first Canadian to be made Captain.

After hitting his tee shot, Mitchell said, “I felt huge excitement and a lot of nerves as I addressed the ball but as the cannon went off and I saw the ball go airborne, I felt a huge relief.

“It’s a massive honour for me to become Captain of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews as it is such a prestigious role. I look forward to representing the Club in the year ahead.”

Based in Toronto, Mitchell is the founder, owner and President of Permian Industries, a management and holding company. He is currently Vice-Chair of the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, on the Board of St Michael’s Hospital Foundation and a Trustee of the Ridley College Foundation.

Mitchell became a member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in 1988 and in 2001 won both The Queen Victoria Jubilee Vase and The Royal Sydney Plate (match play knockout competitions played during the Club’s Autumn Meeting). He currently plays to a handicap of 14.