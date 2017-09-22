Live blog: 2017 Tour Championship, Round 2

The FedEx Cup Playoffs conclude this week as the PGA Tour makes its final stop in this season-ending series at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

We are tracking all of Friday’s second-round action. Keep up below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Friday, 1-6 p.m.; Saturday, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 2:30-6 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30-6 p.m.)

PGA TOUR LIVE: Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

• • •

Tour Championship Tracker

UPDATE No. 1 (12:45 p.m.): The early groups are off in Round 2, and …. not much cooking so far. Sergio Garcia is 2 under through three to reach 1 over. Otherwise, the players are pretty much stuck in neutral.

pic.twitter.com/nzpedHn9S7

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 22, 2017

• • •