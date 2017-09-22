Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tee times, pairings: 2017 Tour Championship, Round 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tee times, pairings: 2017 Tour Championship, Round 3

PGA Tour

Tee times, pairings: 2017 Tour Championship, Round 3

Here are the third-round tee times and pairings for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. (Note: All times Eastern)

• • •

SATURDAY

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 12:15 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Kevin Chappell
  • 12:25 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 12:35 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 12:45 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Brian Harman
  • 12:55 p.m.: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1:05 p.m.: Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia
  • 1:15 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Adam Hadwin
  • 1:25 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
  • 1:35 p.m.: Pat Perez, Daniel Berger
  • 1:45 p.m.: Jason Day, Kevin Kisner
  • 1:55 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Brooks Koepka
  • 2:05 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele
  • 2:15 p.m.: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland
  • 2:25 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed
  • 2:35 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Paul Casey

, , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home