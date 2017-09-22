Tee times, pairings: 2017 Tour Championship, Round 3

Here are the third-round tee times and pairings for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. (Note: All times Eastern)
SATURDAY
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 12:15 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Kevin Chappell
- 12:25 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12:35 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12:45 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Brian Harman
- 12:55 p.m.: Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:05 p.m.: Russell Henley, Sergio Garcia
- 1:15 p.m.: Kyle Stanley, Adam Hadwin
- 1:25 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
- 1:35 p.m.: Pat Perez, Daniel Berger
- 1:45 p.m.: Jason Day, Kevin Kisner
- 1:55 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Brooks Koepka
- 2:05 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele
- 2:15 p.m.: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland
- 2:25 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed
- 2:35 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Paul Casey
