Tiger Woods updates progress, revealing he's back to working out full-time

After a rough couple of months, Tiger Woods continues to bring the good news.

The 14-time major champion offered an update on his progress in a Friday blog post on his website. He began the post with a message of support to all those affected by the recent slew of natural disasters to hit North America, and then he got into detail on his own state.

Essentially, Woods is still nowhere close to returning to competitive golf, but he’s clearly continuing to progress.

The 41-year-old underwent a fourth back surgery in April, and has been recovering since. But comments like this in Friday’s blog post speak great optimism to his rehabilitation.

“About my most recent surgery, it’s nice not to live in pain anymore. I’m sleeping better because I don’t have any nerve pain going down my leg. It makes a world of difference.”

Woods posted a video last month in which he revealed he’s been cleared to start chipping and pitching again.

His latest update noted that he can now go even farther a month later: 60-yard shots are now on the table and Woods is back to a full workout regimen. (He also mentions he’s taken part in putting contests with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.)

“I’m starting to hit the ball a little further – 60-yard shots. I have not taken a full swing since my back fusion surgery last April, but continue to chip and putt every day.

“I’m working out six days a week, alternating between the treadmill, bike riding, swimming and lifting twice a day. My muscle tone is coming back, but I’m not in golf shape yet. That’s going to take time.”

Woods made it clear that he’s not even thinking timetable for return yet.

And as for what to expect when he does return, the 41-year-old doesn’t yet know what kind of swing he’ll be able to use.

“I have my six-month back X-rays coming up. Once my surgeon takes a look, he’ll give me the parameters of what I can do moving forward. … Playing wise, I’m not looking ahead yet because I don’t know what kind of swing I’m going to use. I just don’t know what my body is going to allow me to do. Until I do, I’m going to listen to my doctors and continue to take it slowly.”

But it’s still great to hear Woods is getting back into it.

That’s especially so after a spring and summer in which Woods was arrested in Jupiter, Fla., on suspicion of DUI and underwent rehab for pill addiction.

Woods showed up several times on social media later in the summer, proving in the first place he was getting back on track.

Woods will make his first public appearance at a golfing event since the DUI charge at next week’s Presidents Cup, where he’ll serve as an assistant captain to Steve Stricker.

He mentioned his excitement about that upcoming roll in the past – and ended the post by delving into pretty much every subject under the sun, including the Raiders, the recent solar eclipse, Rafael Nadal, the Walker Cup, Juli Inkster, Fred Ridley, his future events, his design projects and more – but we’ve already known he’s pumped up there.

It’s good to know Woods is moving in the right direction. See you soon at Liberty National, Tiger!