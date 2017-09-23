Justin Thomas gets Kevin Kisner helicopter ride to Georgia game

It must be nice to have friends who can get you a helicopter ride on short notice…

Kevin Kisner put out a message Friday that he was in need of a helicopter ride from Atlanta to Athens, Ga., in hopes that somebody could help out.

I need a helicopter to take me to Athens tomorrow after the round to make the game. Who has one in ATL? — Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) September 22, 2017

The reasoning behind Kisner’s plea is that his tee time Saturday was for 1:45 p.m. Eastern. Let’s say the round takes four hours: That means he’s done just before 6 p.m.

The point of going to Athens is for Kisner to attend the Georgia-Mississippi State game as he roots on the home Bulldogs (his alma mater).

Well, the game starts at 7 p.m., and East Lake is roughly a 90-minute drive from Sanford Stadium, which would mean Kisner would almost certainly arrive to the stadium well after kickoff if he drove there.

Thus, the helicopter request.

Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the Golfweek email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning. Success Thanks for signing up.

You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again?

If you possibly thought, “Silly Kevin, this isn’t going to work,” you look foolish now.

Kisner told Golf Channel that Justin Thomas arranged for Helicopter Express – a local helicopter company – to land at nearby Charlie Yates Golf Course and take Kisner to Athens.

The flight should leave at 6:15 p.m., which means Kisner should be arriving in Athens before kickoff.

645 — Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) September 23, 2017

What a guy, that Justin Thomas. What can’t that guy do?