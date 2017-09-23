Live blog: 2017 Tour Championship, Round 3

The FedEx Cup Playoffs conclude this week as the PGA Tour makes its final stop in this season-ending series at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

We are tracking all of Saturday’s third-round action. Keep up below…

How to follow the action:

All times Eastern

TELEVISION: Golf Channel (Saturday, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 2:30-6 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30-6 p.m.)

Golf Channel (Saturday, 12:30-2:30 p.m.; Sunday, 12 p.m.-1:30 p.m.); NBC (Saturday, 2:30-6 p.m.; Sunday, 1:30-6 p.m.) PGA TOUR LIVE: Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tour Championship Tracker

UPDATE No. 2 (2:08 p.m.): Jason Day starts par-par to stay at 4 under. Jordan Spieth begins par-par-bogey to fall to 2 under.

The lead is still 7 under as the final two groups (which contain the three co-leaders) don’t go off until 2:25 and 2:35 p.m.

UPDATE No. 1 (12:55 p.m.): Hideki Matsuyama has struggled at East Lake this week, but this shot to start Saturday is REALLY good.

We’re off in Round 3 at the Tour Championship! Leaders will head out in about 90 minutes.

How about this out of the gate from Matsuyama! #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/7MUaJIIda3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2017

