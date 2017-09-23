Tee times, pairings: 2017 Tour Championship, final round

Here are the final-round tee times and pairings for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. (Note: All times Eastern)
SUNDAY
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 11:30 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell
- 11:40 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler
- 11:50 a.m.: Brian Harman, Jhonattan Vegas
- 12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Adam Hadwin
- 12:10 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Marc Leishman
- 12:20 p.m.: Pat Perez, Daniel Berger
- 12:30 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Kyle Stanley
- 12:40 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau
- 12:50 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
- 1 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
- 1:10 p.m.: Russell Henley, Justin Rose
- 1:20 p.m.: Jason Day, Jon Rahm
- 1:30 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas
- 1:40 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka
- 1:50 p.m.: Paul Casey, Kevin Kisner
