Tee times, pairings: 2017 Tour Championship, final round

Here are the final-round tee times and pairings for the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga. (Note: All times Eastern)

• • •

SUNDAY

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 11:30 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, Kevin Chappell
  • 11:40 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler
  • 11:50 a.m.: Brian Harman, Jhonattan Vegas
  • 12 p.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Adam Hadwin
  • 12:10 p.m.: Jason Dufner, Marc Leishman
  • 12:20 p.m.: Pat Perez, Daniel Berger
  • 12:30 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Kyle Stanley
  • 12:40 p.m.: Matt Kuchar, Tony Finau
  • 12:50 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth
  • 1 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
  • 1:10 p.m.: Russell Henley, Justin Rose
  • 1:20 p.m.: Jason Day, Jon Rahm
  • 1:30 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas
  • 1:40 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka
  • 1:50 p.m.: Paul Casey, Kevin Kisner

