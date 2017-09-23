VIDEO: Nick Faldo hits to Jim Nantz replica hole with Masters theme music playing

Jim Nantz playing Masters theme music while friends (hello!) take their shot at his backyard replica of Pebble Beach’s seventh?
Yes, this actually happens!
Nick Faldo, a six-time major champion and Nantz’s current broadcast partner at CBS, posted video Thursday of this exact scenario. The Englishman took shots at Nantz’s replica seventh with Masters theme music in the background … and Nantz offering commentary while Faldo hit shots.
It was awesome.
OK, let’s not skip past the ending – where Faldo sings, “Disaster’s in the air!”
Also there’s a rock left of the tee with a plaque commemorating those who have made hole-in-ones at this replica hole. The group of six includes Brandt “Snedecker” (we’re going to assume that’s Brandt Snedeker misspelled), Tony Romo and David Feherty.
This footage was actually a follow-up considering Faldo and Nantz did a bit of a Q-and-A Periscope video earlier in the week.
This is just all fantastic. We could’ve probably watch a three-hour video of what transpired at that replica seventh.
Your move, Nick and Jim.
