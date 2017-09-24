Arizona State wins Maui Jim Intercollegiate behind medalist Alex del Rey

Live scoring

There’s no secret that Matt Thurmond’s Arizona State squad is young this season. In the team’s first event, the Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields, the Sun Devils rolled out a lineup of three sophomores and two freshmen en route to a seventh-place showing.

On Sunday, a slightly older lineup – three sophomores, a freshman and a senior – got the job done in Carefree, Ariz. Arizona State, led by sophomore Alex del Rey’s individual title, won the Maui Jim Intercollegiate by a shot over Georgia Tech.

Del Rey fired a final-round, 7-under 65 at Desert Forest Golf Club to finish at 10 under and win by three shots over Lipscomb senior Dawson Armstrong. Del Rey was fourth in his first event of the season.

The strong closing performance by del Rey helped Arizona State shoot 11 under as a team on Sunday. The Sun Devils finished at 7 under through 54 holes to edge the Yellow Jackets.

Freshman Mason Andersen had his best finish so far as a Sun Devil, tying for sixth.

Kent State finished another shot back in third while LSU took fourth at 2 under.