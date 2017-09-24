BYU comes back to win William H. Tucker Invitational

Final leaderboard

BYU finished off a strong season-opener Saturday, coming from 11 shots behind to capture the William H. Tucker Invitational.

The Cougars fired a closing 1-under 287, tied for the best closing round, at the University of New Mexico Championship Course to earn a four-shot victory. UNLV dominated the action for the first 36 holes, opening up a two-shot lead early and extending it to six shots with one round to go.

But the Rebels faltered in the last 18, posting a 16-over 304 to drop to fourth at 15 over.

In pounced BYU, which posted just one of two closing sub-par rounds to come in at 9 over. Washington finished with an 8-over 296 to stay in second place at 13 over. Arizona moved up to third at 14 over after a final-round 1-over 289.

This marks back-to-back seasons for the Cougars winning the season-opener, as BYU started its 2016-17 campaign with a win at the Olympic Club Intercollegiate.

“Today was something else,” said Bruce Brockbank, BYU’s head coach. “It was an all-out team performance. With nine holes to go, there were five or six teams who could have won, but the guys came together and took control. It was quite amazing.”

Indeed, BYU finished things out with a back-nine filled with birdies. Among the Cougars’ counting scorers, there were an eagle and nine birdies on their final nine holes on their final rounds.

Peter Kuest led the Cougars, finishing birdie-eagle to close out a 6-under 66 and place second at 5 under. Patrick Fishburn also finished in the top 10, posting in a tie for fifth at 1 under. C.J. Lee (T-27, 7 over), Rhett Rasmussen (T-34, 8 over) and Andrew Chin (96th, 26 over) rounded out the Cougars lineup.

Arizona’s George Cunningham captured medalist honors by three shots at 8 under thanks to back-to-back rounds of 69 to finish. Cunningham was the only Wildcat starter to place in the top 25.

Carl Yuan (third, 4 under) paced the Huskies’ runner-up effort. Shintaro Ban led UNLV with a T-7 finish at even par.

Colorado (T-6, 20 over) tied BYU for the best final round and moved up from ninth to T-6 in the process.