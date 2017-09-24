VIDEO: Jordan Spieth holes out for eagle Sunday at Tour Championship

Never count out Jordan Spieth. EVER.

Spieth began the final round at the Tour Championship eight shots back of Paul Casey, but he moved within four (now THREE!) with a lightning bolt of a shot at East Lake Golf Club’s par-4 10th.

From 93 yards out in the fairway, Spieth hit an absolutely perfect approach that spun right into the cup for a hole-out eagle!

With Spieth at 7 under now, he’s now back in this thing! He’ll likely still need to post a few more birdies down the stretch to really have a chance at the Tour Championship, but Spieth is at the very least in contention again!

And remember that he started the week No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings. He’s currently projected to drop to No. 2, but he’s certainly back to fighting for the FedEx Cup crown as well.

A lot on the line for Spieth this afternoon. More magic like this and he may have it all!

