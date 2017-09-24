Justin Thomas holds off Jordan Spieth to capture 2017 FedEx Cup

Justin Thomas finished off a season where he had it all in style Sunday at the Tour Championship.

Thomas fired a closing 4-under 66 at East Lake Golf Club, catapulting him into contention for the title. He ultimately finished at 11 under, which put him in solo second and one shot behind winner Xander Schauffele. But Thomas got the biggest prize of all.

Thanks to his runner-up showing, Thomas is your 2017 FedEx Cup champion, earning a $10 million bonus payout for doing so. Thomas entered the proceedings at East Lake second in the standings at 1,800 points while Jordan Spieth held the pole position with 2,000 points.

Spieth mustered a T-7 finish, actually closing in 67 with a hole-out eagle to do so, but that only earned him somewhere around 400 points. A solo runner-up showing earned Thomas 1,200, more than enough to surpass Spieth for 1st to take the FedEx Cup crown.

This ends a phenomenal 2016-17 season for Thomas. The 24-year-old won five times this season, including the PGA Championship (his first major title). He’s clearly emerged as one of the game’s brightest young stars (or put himself in the conversation even further).

This is the first time since 2009 that the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup have gone to different players (Tiger Woods took the FedEx Cup while Phil Mickelson won the Tour Championship).

Even if it wasn’t a Tour Championship victory, this FedEx Cup title is a fitting end for Thomas’ season. Congrats on the $10 million extra, JT!

