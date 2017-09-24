PGA Tour winner Peter Malnati speaks out on national anthem protests

The national anthem protests, which originated in the sports world a year ago with Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling during the anthem at NFL contests, multiplied dramatically this weekend.

The catalyst was unrest that arose after comments from President Donald Trump intimating that he wouldn’t mind seeing NFL players who knelt to the American flag fired by owners. He later doubled down on those remarks on Twitter and also made waves by rescinding a White House invitation to Steph Curry after the Warriors star had said he didn’t plan to go if Golden State were invited.

Anyway, all of that context led to an increase of NBA players speaking out on the issue of protest and led an increase in these national anthem protests Sunday in the NFL.

The professional golf realm even chimed in … well one party did.

Peter Malnati, a current PGA Tour player and winner, offered a lengthy set of thoughts on Twitter regarding the national anthem protests issue.

What are the "American values" for which you stand? My thoughts on #TakeAKnee: pic.twitter.com/uMA9FJpld6 — Peter Malnati (@PeterMalnati) September 24, 2017

Essentially, it was a message of support for the protestors.

This passage sticks out:

“Those who kneel during the national anthem aren’t disrespecting the heroes who sacrificed to defend the United States. Those who kneel are pointing out that as a nation, we are not doing a good job of upholding the values for which people sacrificed. The current administration in Washington has made it very clear they don’t want the United States to be a nation that cares for those on the margins of society. Or a nation that celebrates freedom and equality.”

This is of course a divisive issue, but at the very least Malnati got his point across clearly. It’ll be interesting to see if any other golfers follow with their own statements in the coming days.

In the meantime, Malnati put his heart all out there on the issue. What are your thoughts on what he said?