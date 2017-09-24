Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Winner's bag: Xander Schauffele, Tour Championship

Xander Schauffele's equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

Winner's bag: Xander Schauffele, Tour Championship

Equipment

Winner's bag: Xander Schauffele, Tour Championship

The clubs Xander Schauffele used to win the 2017 Tour Championship:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD-BB 7X shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M1 2017 (15 degrees), with Graphite Design Tour AD-BB 8X shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade P790 (2), P750 Tour Proto (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 Raw (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

PUTTER: Odyssey Works Big-T #5

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

, , , , , , Equipment

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home