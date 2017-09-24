What Xander Schauffele said after winning the Tour Championship

Xander Schauffele captured the Tour Championship by one shot on Sunday. The 23-year-old PGA Tour rookie earned his second PGA Tour win this year with his triumph at East Lake.

Here’s what Schauffele had to say after capturing the FedEx Cup:

On what it’s been like in this down then REALLY up 2017:

“It’s been a wild ride. I weaseled my way in (to the Tour Championship_, just from last week. I’ve just been kind of weaseling my way around all year. To stand here and hold this (trophy) is truly an honor.”

On his short putt to win almost lipping out before dropping:

“My hands were shaking so much and I was so nervous. I saw Brooks (Koepka) make the putt right before me, so I figured, ‘Ehh, I’ll just brush it in,’ and I thought I’d missed it. … I was very fortunate it went in.”

On what his dad, who serves as his coach after an unfortunate injury derailed his own athletic career, has done for his game:

“He means the world. … I’m sure he’s crying somewhere in the background, but I’m so happy he’s able to be here and I can share it with him.”

On his goals for the future after this monster rookie season:

“We’re definitely going to have to go back to the drawing board, because we hit every goal that we ever imagined.”

On what it means to win $3.5 million (winner’s share and FedEx Cup bonus money) in one day:

“I didn’t even know that until you (NBC’s Dan Hicks) just told me. My day just got a little bit better.”

Here’s Schauffele’s full winner’s press conference: