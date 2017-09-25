What Justin Thomas said after winning the 2017 FedEx Cup

Justin Thomas finished solo second Sunday at the Tour Championship to win the 2017 FedEx Cup crown.
Here’s what Thomas, 24, had to say after capturing the FedEx Cup.
On his five-win 2016-17 season:
“It was an unbelievable season. … I told (caddie) Jimmy (Johnson) walking up 16 fairway … how crazy it was we started the year with a 75 in Napa and looking like I’m going to miss the cut. And I end up shooting 66 to make the cut on the number, and we’ve definitely come a long way since that 75.”
On his emotions heading into the final round:
“I was really nervous this morning. It was a different feeling, an odd feeling. It was something very similar I felt at the U.S. Open on Sunday, where I didn’t play very well. … But once we got out there, I got off to a good start on the first six holes (it was OK).”
On not winning the Tour Championship but capturing the FedEx Cup:
“It just wasn’t meant to be. It wasn’t my week this week in terms of winning the golf tournament, but it definitely came with a nice consolation prize.”
Here’s Thomas’ full winner’s press conference:
