Remembering Arnie: Arnold Palmer Masters timeline - 1955-2016

Arnold Palmer died one year ago today. Golfweek will be taking a look back at his career and legacy this week. Here is a look at his timeline at Augusta.

April 10, 1955: First-year pro Arnold Palmer ties for 10th place in the first of his 50 appearances in the Masters. It would the last time the tournament is not broadcast on national television.

April 6, 1958: Five days after overhearing Ben Hogan wonder aloud “how the hell Palmer got an invitation to the Masters,” Palmer earns a lifetime invitation by birdieing the 18th hole during the final round to win his first of four titles. The win will commence a streak in which Palmer will win the Masters every other year between 1958 and 1964. He edged Doug Ford and Fred Hawkins by one stroke to earn the first five-figure check in major-championship golf: $11,250

April 5, 1959: Two days after being paired with Sam Snead, Palmer fails to defend his title and finishes third, earning $4,500.

April 10, 1960: Wins his second Masters title, by one stroke over Ken Venturi. Palmer trailed by one with two holes to play. Palmer was nearly 30 feet away on 17 but sank a birdie putt after the ball nearly stopped on the edge of the hole. On the 18th hole, Palmer reached the green in two and nailed his six-foot birdie putt for the win.

April 10, 1961: Palmer would lose the Masters by one shot to Gary Player after a double bogey on 18.

April 9, 1962: Wins his third Masters title, outlasting Player and Dow Finsterwald in a Monday playoff. Palmer rallied on Sunday with birdies at Nos. 16 and 17 to force the tournament’s first three-man playoff. The next day, he Palmer made five birdies on the his final nine holes to cruise to the victory.

April 12, 1964: Palmer is at his most dominant as he cruises to his fourth Masters victory, finishing six shots ahead of Dave Marr and Jack Nicklaus for the $20,000 first prize. It is the first of three wins for the year in which he’ll compete 29 times and finish first, second or third 14 times. Despite the commanding performance, it will, however, be the last of his seven major pro championship victories.

April 11, 1965: Nicklaus returns the favor from a year ago in the Masters with a 17-under par victory. Palmer and Player finish tied for second at 8-under.

April 9, 1972: After finishing with a disappointing 81 at the final round of the Masters, Palmer tells reporters his goal is to win at least one more Major this year.

April 10, 1983: Palmer finishes the Masters tied for 36th after rounds of 68-74-76-78. It will be the last year he plays all four rounds of the tournament.

April 10, 1987: Palmer, 57, misses cut after shooting 83-77. Vows to return, “for as long as I can reach 15 in two.”

April 4, 1995: Augusta National honors Palmer by dedicating a plaque affixed to a newly constructed ornamental water fountain near the 16th tee. The four-time Masters champ becomes only the fourth player ever so honored. The others are Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan. Palmer will birdie the hole the next two days of the tournament, but will miss the cut.

April 2004: Plays in his 50th and final Masters Tournament.

April 2007: Begins serving as the Masters Tournament’s Honorary Starter. Augusta National Golf Club invited Jack Nicklaus to join him in 2010, with Gary Player joining the group in 2012. Every year, “The Big Three” hits ceremonial tee shots that begin each tournament.

April 7, 2016: Palmer makes his final appearance as a Masters Tournament’s Honorary Starter but doesn’t hit a tee shot – rather he simply waves to the crowd from a chair on the first tee.

