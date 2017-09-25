Remembering Arnie: Arnold Palmer timeline, life in pictures

Arnold Palmer died a year ago today. Golfweek is taking a look back at his career and legacy this week. Here is his biographical timeline.
Sept. 10, 1929: Born Arnold Daniel Palmer, the first of four children to Milfred “Deacon” and Doris Palmer, in Latrobe, Pa.
1932: Given a set of cutdown clubs and introduced to golf by his father, the head pro and superintendent at Latrobe Country Club
1947-51: Attended Wake Forest College
1951-54: Served in Coast Guard
1954: Defeats Robert Sweeny, 1 up, to win U.S. Amateur at Country Club of Detroit
Nov. 18, 1954: Turns pro and signs endorsement contract with Wilson Sporting Goods
Dec. 20, 1954: Married Winnie Walzer
July 15, 1961: Completes 4-under 284 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in England to win the British Open, his first of two consecutive Claret Jugs
Oct. 13, 1961: In his Ryder Cup debut, wins two points on first day, teaming with Billy Casper in morning and afternoon foursomes
July 13, 1962: Won his second British Open, by six strokes at Royal Troon in Scotland
April 9, 1962: Wins his third Masters title, outlasting Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald in a Monday playoff
April 12, 1964: Cruises to a six-stroke victory for his fourth Masters green jacket
1970: Palmer and a group of business associates buy Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla.
1971: Buys Latrobe (Pa.) Country Club
1972: Partners with architect Ed Seay to form what today is known as The Arnold Palmer Design Co.
Feb. 11, 1973: Shoots 17-under 343 for 90 holes and wins Bob Hope Desert Classic for his 62nd and final Tour victory
Dec. 23, 1973: Smokes his last cigarette
1974: Inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame
2016 – Jason Day with his wife, Ellie, son, Dash and daughter, Lucy pose with Arnold Palmer at No. 18 during the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge. – (Golfweek/Tracy Wilcox)
Sam Saunders greets his grandad, Arnold Palmer, as he made the turn on Thursday during the 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge. – (Golfweek/Tracy Wilcox)
Golfer Arnold Palmer is all smiles after being presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civil award, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, June 23, 2004. Palmer, winner of 92 golf championships, including four Masters, two British Opens and the U.S. Open. He played his 50th and final Masters this year at age 74. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Honorary starter Arnold Palmer hits a ball on the first tee before the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2013, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Honorary starter Arnold Palmer punches the air after hitting off the first tee before the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 11, 2013, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Arnold Palmer and longtime friend, Dow Finsterwald at Bay Hill Lodge and Club in Orlando looking over a rules book.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Former President George H. W. Bush, left, and legendary golfer Arnold Palmer acknowledge the gallery at the Champions Tour golf tournament Friday, Oct. 22, 2010 in The Woodlands, Texas. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
Arnold Palmer, standing, and his grandson Sam Saunders line up their putt on the 18th hole during the second day of the Del Webb Father/Son Challenge golf tournament in Orlando, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 2, 2007. They finished the event with a two-round score of 18-under-par 126. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Golfing legend Arnold Palmer is presented with a plaque at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., as Arnold Palmer Day was celebrated on Tuesday April 4, 1995. The day marks the 40th anniversary of Palmer’s first appearance at the Masters. The tournament begins on Thursday. (AP Photo/Curtis Compton)
Golfing great Arnold Palmer, center, receives the Congressional Gold Medal from House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2012, during a ceremony in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington. At right is Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nev. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Arnold Palmer with 1954 U. S. Amateur pictures.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Golfing legend Arnold Palmer (80) watches a video tribute to his golf career before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2009. Palmer, a native of nearby Latrobe, Pa., was on hand for a celebration of his 80th birthday on Sept. 10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Golfing legend Arnold Palmer, right, is surprised by the Pirate Parrot and a birthday cake in his seat behind home plate during a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2009. Palmer, a native of nearby Latrobe, Pa., was on hand for a celebration of his 80th birthday on Sept. 10. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Arnold Palmer signs a driver that he gave to Catherine Yaun in Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Lodge and Club.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Arnold Palmer talks to the media during the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Wednesday at Bay Hill Lodge and Club.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Winner of The Open in 1961 and 1962, US golfer Arnold Palmer plays from the 1st tee during the Champion Golfers’ Challenge on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland, on July 15, 2015, ahead of The 2015 Open Golf Championship which runs July 16-19. 28 Seven groups of four Champion golfers with a combined 46 victories in golfs oldest Championship, compete in a four hole challenge, the winnings going to the charity of the winning team’s choice. (AFP PHOTO / BEN STANSALL)
Jack Nicklaus, left, and Arnold Palmer touch fists after Palmer hit his ceremonial drive on the first tee during the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 10, 2014, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Arnold Palmer in Latrobe, Pa., on the eve of his 80th birthday at Latrobe Country Club.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Arnold Palmer hits on the first tee for the honorary tee off before the first round of the Masters golf tournament Thursday, April 9, 2015, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Arnold Palmer and Nancy Lopez share a laugh during a World Golf Hall of Fame press conference at the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Lodge and Club. In the background is Jack Peter, chief operating office of the World Golf Hall of Fame.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 18: Golf legend Arnold Palmer(L) and his grandson Sam Saunders pose following a press conference for the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 18, 2015 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Arnold Palmer and Sam Saunders for GolfWeek. (Photo by Allan Henry / ahenry.com)
Arnold Palmer
Arnold Palmer at the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open
Doc Giffin, Arnold Palmer’s longtime assistant, in the warehouse that houses tons of Palmer memorabilia in Latrobe, Pa.-(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Some of Arnold Palmer’s memorabilia in a warehouse in Latrobe, Pa.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Arnold Palmer has a few shelves of his golf shoes saved in a warehouse in Latrobe, Pa.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Boxes of Arnold Palmer’s hats from over the years sit on shelves in a warehouse near Latrobe Country Club, in Latrobe, Pa.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
The walls of Arnold Palmer’s warehouse in Latrobe, Pa., are covered with a variety of memorabilia.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
An old pin in Arnold Palmer’s collection of memorabilia at a warehouse in Latrobe, Pa.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
A section of shelves are lined with old film of Arnold Palmer in his warehouse in Latrobe, Pa.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Banners line the streets of downtown Latrobe, Pa., where Arnold Palmer grew up.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Arnold Palmer in his workshop in Latrobe, Pa., on the eve of his 80th birthday at Latrobe Country Club.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Arnold Palmer’s personal golf cart parked outside his office in Latrobe, Pa.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Arnold Palmer practices his throwing skills at his office in Latrobe, Pa. Palmer will throw the first pitch at Chicago Cubs baseball game as part of his birthday celebrations.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Arnold Palmer’s warehouse near Latrobe Country Club in Latrobe, Pa.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Arnold Palmer spends some quiet time in his office in Latrobe, Pa. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Arnold Palmer in his trophy room with his dog Mulligan in Latrobe, Pa. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Sammy LeBlond, center, follows along with his grandfather, President Bush, and golf legend Arnold Palmer, left, during a round on Aug. 24,1991 at the Cape Arundel Golf Course in Kennebunkport,Maine. Palmer flew in for an overnight visit with the President at his Walkers Point vacation home. At right is unidentified caddy. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)
19 Mar 2000: Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer holds the trophy after the Bay Hill Invitational at the Bay Hill Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport
Arnold Palmer presents Kenny Perry with the winner’s trophy on the 18th green after the final round at the Bay Hill Invitational March 20, 2005 in Orlando. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 14: Arnold Palmer of the USA holds the new trophy that the players will compete for at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, presented by Mastercard, on the championship course at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge, on March 14, 2007, in Orlando Florida, United States. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Arnold Palmer
AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 07: Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and William Porter Payne (L-R) the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, pose on the first tee prior to starting the first round of the 2011 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2011 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Golf legend Arnold Palmer, left, stands with 1997 Bay Hill Invitational golf tournament champion Phil Mickelson and his trophy on the 18th green Sunday afternoon March 23, 1997 in Orlando, Fla. Mickelson won the tournament with a four day total of 16-under-par 272. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)
Palm City, Fla.–02/03/13–Arnold Palmer jokes with his playing partners during the Devon Quigley Pro-Am at the Floridian. Proceeds from the event are going to benefit the Devon Quigley Special Needs Trust.–(Photo by Tracy Wilcox/GOLFWEEK)
Tiger Woods, left, jokes with Arnold Palmer after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament, Monday, March 25, 2013, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
May 19, 1976: With pilots James E. Bir and Lewis L. Purkey, Palmer sets a business-jet speed record by circumnavigating the globe in a Learjet 36 in two days, nine hours, 25 minutes and 42 seconds.
Dec. 7, 1980: In debut on the Senior PGA Tour, wins the Senior PGA Championship at Turnberry Isle CC in North Miami Beach, Fla.
Sept. 10, 1989: On Palmer’s 60th birthday, the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children & Women opens in Orlando, Fla.
Jan. 17, 1995: As co-founder of Golf Channel, Palmer ceremoniously flips a switch as the cable network makes its on-air debut
1996: Diagnosed with prostate cancer
Sept. 10, 1999: Dedication of the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pa.
Nov. 20, 1999: Winnie Palmer, his wife of 45 years, dies from complications of ovarian cancer.
June 23, 2004: Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
Jan. 26, 2005: Married Kathleen “Kit” Gawthrop at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii
May 30, 2006: Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies opens in Orlando, Fla.
2007: The PGA Tour’s annual stop at Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando is renamed the Arnold Palmer Invitational
Jan. 31, 2011: An avid aviator for more than 50 years, Palmer takes what reportedly was his last flight as a pilot, traveling from Palm Springs, Calif., to Orlando, Fla., in his Cessna Citation X
Sept. 12, 2012: Receives Congressional Gold Medal, the sixth sportsman so honored
Oct. 18, 2013: A 9-foot tall statue of Palmer is dedicated at the Arnold Palmer Golf Complex on the Wake Forest campus in Winston-Salem, N.C.
