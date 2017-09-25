Remembering Arnie: Arnold Palmer timeline, life in pictures

Arnold Palmer died a year ago today. Golfweek is taking a look back at his career and legacy this week. Here is his biographical timeline.

Sept. 10, 1929: Born Arnold Daniel Palmer, the first of four children to Milfred “Deacon” and Doris Palmer, in Latrobe, Pa.

1932: Given a set of cutdown clubs and introduced to golf by his father, the head pro and superintendent at Latrobe Country Club

1947-51: Attended Wake Forest College

1951-54: Served in Coast Guard

1954: Defeats Robert Sweeny, 1 up, to win U.S. Amateur at Country Club of Detroit

Nov. 18, 1954: Turns pro and signs endorsement contract with Wilson Sporting Goods

Dec. 20, 1954: Married Winnie Walzer

Aug. 20, 1955: Wins Canadian Open, the first of what would become a 62-victory career on the PGA Tour

April 6, 1958: Wins the first of his four Masters Tournament titles, edging Doug Ford and Fred Hawkins by one stroke to earn the first five-figure check in major-championship golf: $11,250

April 10, 1960: Wins his second Masters title, by one stroke over Ken Venturi

June 18, 1960: Drives par-4 first hole in final round at Cherry Hills en route to 65, erasing seven-stroke deficit and capping one of golf’s most thrilling comebacks in his only U.S. Open victory

July 15, 1961: Completes 4-under 284 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in England to win the British Open, his first of two consecutive Claret Jugs

Oct. 13, 1961: In his Ryder Cup debut, wins two points on first day, teaming with Billy Casper in morning and afternoon foursomes

July 13, 1962: Won his second British Open, by six strokes at Royal Troon in Scotland

April 9, 1962: Wins his third Masters title, outlasting Gary Player and Dow Finsterwald in a Monday playoff

April 12, 1964: Cruises to a six-stroke victory for his fourth Masters green jacket

1970: Palmer and a group of business associates buy Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Fla.

1971: Buys Latrobe (Pa.) Country Club

1972: Partners with architect Ed Seay to form what today is known as The Arnold Palmer Design Co.

Feb. 11, 1973: Shoots 17-under 343 for 90 holes and wins Bob Hope Desert Classic for his 62nd and final Tour victory

Dec. 23, 1973: Smokes his last cigarette

1974: Inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

May 19, 1976: With pilots James E. Bir and Lewis L. Purkey, Palmer sets a business-jet speed record by circumnavigating the globe in a Learjet 36 in two days, nine hours, 25 minutes and 42 seconds.

Dec. 7, 1980: In debut on the Senior PGA Tour, wins the Senior PGA Championship at Turnberry Isle CC in North Miami Beach, Fla.

Sept. 10, 1989: On Palmer’s 60th birthday, the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children & Women opens in Orlando, Fla.

Jan. 17, 1995: As co-founder of Golf Channel, Palmer ceremoniously flips a switch as the cable network makes its on-air debut

1996: Diagnosed with prostate cancer

Sept. 10, 1999: Dedication of the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe, Pa.

Nov. 20, 1999: Winnie Palmer, his wife of 45 years, dies from complications of ovarian cancer.

June 23, 2004: Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Jan. 26, 2005: Married Kathleen “Kit” Gawthrop at Turtle Bay Resort in Kahuku, Hawaii

May 30, 2006: Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies opens in Orlando, Fla.

2007: The PGA Tour’s annual stop at Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando is renamed the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Jan. 31, 2011: An avid aviator for more than 50 years, Palmer takes what reportedly was his last flight as a pilot, traveling from Palm Springs, Calif., to Orlando, Fla., in his Cessna Citation X

Sept. 12, 2012: Receives Congressional Gold Medal, the sixth sportsman so honored

Oct. 18, 2013: A 9-foot tall statue of Palmer is dedicated at the Arnold Palmer Golf Complex on the Wake Forest campus in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Sept. 25, 2016: Dies at age 87