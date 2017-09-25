Remembering Arnie: WATCH - The final interview with Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer, who died one year ago today, gave many interviews during his successful and wonderful career – but there was only one final interview recorded on video.

It was given to CBS analyst Jim Nantz during Palmer’s final visit to Augusta in 2016. The interview, conducted in Butler Cabin, was posted on the Masters.com website.

“When I started driving down Magnolia Lane, that’s when it starts, it’s always a great thrill,” Palmer said.

Palmer played the Masters first in 1955 and did not miss a Masters since until this year.

“I spent a lot of time working on my game to overcome the criticism for the way I hit the golf ball,” he said of his first time playing the Masters. “I used to dream about it.”