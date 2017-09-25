Report: Steve Williams won't caddie for Adam Scott after this year

2017 has been the year for high-profile player-caddie breakups.

First there was Phil Mickelson and Jim “Bones” Mackay, followed by Rory McIlroy and JP Fitzgerald. And just two weeks ago, Jason Day split with Col Swatton.

Now, it appears Adam Scott and Steve Williams can be added to the list.

The pair already didn’t team up at last month’s PGA Championship, the first major that Williams, one of two caddies that Scott typically uses (David Clark is the other), didn’t caddie for Scott since the 2015 Masters. According to the New Zealand Herald, the absence of Williams will be permanent come 2018.

“I’m not going to caddie for Adam next year,” Williams told the Herald. “He’ll return to having a full-time caddie. He’s had a job-share where he’s had two caddies for the last two seasons, but he wants to return to one caddie next season.”

Williams, who first started caddying for Scott in 2011 before retiring and coming back on a part-time basis in 2015, will caddie for Scott for two events in Asia later this year – the CJ Cup and WGC-HSBS Champions – before his looping duties for Scott end. It is unclear whether Clark will go from part-time caddie to full-time caddie, but he is expected to caddie at this week’s Presidents Cup.

This week, Williams will loop for the LPGA’s Danielle Kang at the New Zealand Women’s Open.

