WATCH: Justin Thomas gets champagne-filled welcome to Presidents Cup

Justin Thomas won the FedEx Cup title on Sunday, earning himself a $10 million payday and capping an impressive season with an achievement that will surely earn him the Player of the Year award.

However, Thomas still has a Presidents Cup to help the U.S. win, so he can’t fully celebrate just yet.

Fortunately, that’s where his Presidents Cup teammates come in. Upon arriving in the New York/New Jersey area for this week’s competition at Liberty National, Thomas was greeted with a champagne shower from Rickie Fowler, Charley Hoffman and Daniel Berger.

That will have to do, for now…

(Oh, and can’t forget about the high-five from Matt Kuchar. And is Bubba Watson back as a vice captain???)