2017 Presidents Cup fashion: What players will wear at Liberty National

For the first time, one apparel brand will outfit both the U.S. and International Presidents Cup teams when they face off this week at Liberty National.

Lacoste, which worked closely with captains Steve Stricker and Nick Price, delivered uniforms that feature what the company calls relaxed elegance and innovative D.N.A. Golf fans already can shop Lacoste’s Presidents Cup collection for men and women.

Here are sketches of what each team will wear:

U.S.

The U.S. team’s collection draws inspiration from the American flag and features a patriotic red, white and navy blue color palette.

Internationals

Blue and gold are the prominent colors for the International team’s apparel, mirroring its Presidents Cup team flag.

Here are more images of the uniforms:

The polos feature stretch and sweat-wicking technical details to ensure comfort. All the collection’s polos are embroidered with the iconic gold Presidents Cup trophy.